Holy Cross Health names medical group president

Kristin Kuchno -

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Holy Cross Health has appointed a new leader for its medical group and hospital.

Maggy Perez-Dickens was named president of Holy Cross Medical Group and a member of the hospital's senior leadership team, according to an Oct. 28 news release.

As medical group president, she will be responsible for developing ambulatory care strategy and will lead a group of more than 185 physicians and 85 advanced practice providers.

Ms. Perez-Dickens mostly recently served as senior administrative officer for the University of Miami's departments of neurological surgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, the release said.

Holy Cross Health is a 557-bed hospital and is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

