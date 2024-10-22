AtlantiCare names new chief physician executive

Joseph Lombardi, MD, was appointed chief physician executive at Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare.

Dr. Lombardi will begin his new role in January, according to a news release. He will provide vision and strategic planning for the health system's clinical services, professional performance, quality and patient safety, medical and clinical education, clinical research, and network growth and development.

A renowned expert in vascular and endovascular surgery, Dr. Lombardi most recently served as chief of vascular and endovascular surgery and director of aortic surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, N.J., according to the release.

AtlantiCare employs more than 6,500 people in over 100 locations.