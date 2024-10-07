CEO exits 1 Ochsner Health hospital for another

Mary Deynoodt, CEO of Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank in Gretna, La., will exit to take the helm at a different facility.

Ms. Deynoodt has been named CEO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Baptist, according to an Oct. 7 news release.

She succeeds Beth Walker, who had served as CEO of the hospital since 2019. Ms. Walker was appointed CEO of the system's flagship facility, Ochsner Medical Center - New Orleans, in September.

Ms. Deynoodt has been CEO of the Gretna hospital since 2018, the release said. While in that role, she managed the addition of new service lines and oversaw inpatient and outpatient quality improvement, according to the release.

Ochsner Baptist, which has 182 beds, is one of Ochsner's 46 hospitals.