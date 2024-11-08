Cone Health promotes VP of finance

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health named Kathryn Ashby vice president of finance.

Ms. Ashby was promoted from her role as executive director of financial planning and analysis for Cone Health. She has experience leading financial planning, decision support and cost accounting, and productivity reporting. Her background also includes time spent in regulatory reporting, reimbursement and capital planning.

She joined Cone Health more than 17 years ago and has spent time in a variety of leadership roles within the finance department.

In her new role, Ms. Ashby will oversee financial operational support, financial reporting, budgeting and forecasting, as well as financial decision support and cost accounting. She will be responsible for enterprise margin improvement as well.

She takes on this role as Cone Health is in the process of joining Risant Health, a nonprofit under Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente. The two systems signed a definitive agreement in June and then in August Cone Health reported nine-month operating income of $15.2 million, up from $11.5 million the year prior. Days cash on hand also increased year over year.