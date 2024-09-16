Northwestern taps hospital president from Advocate

Emily Jakacki has been appointed president of Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, Ill.

Ms. Jakacki has over 16 years of healthcare experience and most recently served as vice president of operations at Advocate Aurora Health, according to a Sept. 16 news release from Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine.

In her previous regional leadership role, Ms. Jakacki oversaw three hospitals' ambulatory and service lines, the release said.

Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital is a 159-bed community hospital.