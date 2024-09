Leslie Lawson has been named COO of South Charleston, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals, effective Sept. 30.

Ms. Lawson has more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience. She most recently served as vice president of operations for Thomas Health, according to a Sept. 24 LinkedIn post.

WVU Medicine Thomas Hospitals includes Thomas Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital, which have 383 beds in total.