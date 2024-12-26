New Jersey hospital promotes CFO, CMO

Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J., appointed two new executives Dec. 26.

Rob Wood was promoted to CFO after spending 37 years with the system. He previously served as director of finance and will now be accountable for the hospital's financial strategy.

Leonard Galler, MD, was also promoted to chief medical officer. He spent the last 42 years as a general and vascular surgeon, and recently held the role of clinical and administrative surgical department chair. Shore Medical Center has more than 370 physicians and volunteers.

These new appointments come on the heels of a CEO change. David Hughes became CEO Dec. 1 after spending time as CFO, chief development officer and president.