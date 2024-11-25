Walmart health and wellness leader to exit role

Brian Setzer, head of Walmart's health and wellness division, will exit the role after less than two years, a spokesperson for Walmart confirmed with Becker's in a Nov. 25 statement.

According to a memo sent to employees, Mr. Setzer is leaving the role to pursue an opportunity in his hometown.

Kyle Kinnard, who is the senior vice president of the neighborhood markets division in the U.S. for Walmart, will replace Mr. Setzer.

The news comes after Walmart Health shared in late April that it was closing all 51 of its health centers across five states and shutting down its Walmart Health Virtual Care services.