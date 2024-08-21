Tennessee hospital welcomes 1st female CEO

Lisa Lovelace was named president and CEO of Vitruvian Health-Bradley Medical Center in Cleveland, Tenn., on Aug. 1, she posted on her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Lovelace's appointment occurred on the same day as Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems completed the sale of Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland (Tenn.) to Vitruvian Health in Dalton, Ga.

Vitruvian, which rebranded from Hamilton Health Care System as part of its regional expansion plans, renamed the hospital to its current name.

Ms. Lovelace is the first female CEO in the history of what is now Bradley Medical Center, according to chattanoogan.com. She previously served as assistant CEO/COO of the hospital before joining Hamilton Health Care System in 2021.

The hospital executive leadership team also includes Tammy Seay, DNP, RN, vice president and interim chief nursing officer; Ernie Elemento, vice president and COO; Wes Griffith, vice president and CFO; and Jeanette Fetter, vice president and chief quality officer, according to chattanoogan.com.