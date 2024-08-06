Chicago hospital CEO to retire

Guy Medaglia, president and CEO of Saint Anthony Hospital in Chicago, will retire Jan. 10.

Mr. Medaglia joined the hospital in 2007 as interim president, according to an Aug. 5 news release from Saint Anthony. He led the hospital's separation from St. Louis-based Ascension and transitioned it into an independent community hospital.

Successes during Mr. Medaglia's tenure include leading the hospital to financial stability after operating in a deficit and expanding services through clinic openings, the release said.

Mr. Medaglia challenged the state of Illinois' Medicaid reimbursement process in 2020 and "will continue to work with the board and the attorneys to see the federal lawsuit to its conclusion," the release said.

He will continue as president and CEO of Chicago Southwest Development Corp.