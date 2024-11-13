SSM Health taps 2 Wisconsin market leaders

Shane Smith has been appointed president of SSM Health's Fond du Lac (Wis.) market.

In this role, Mr. Smith has assumed leadership of St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, according to a Nov. 12 news release shared with Becker's.

With more than 20 years of healthcare experience, he joined the organization in January as vice president of medical group operations for the Fond du Lac Regional Clinic, the release said.

Brent Meier, MD, vice president of surgical and acute care programs, was also appointed to an expanded role.

As clinical vice president and market physician leader, Dr. Meier will oversee SSM Health's northern region. He will also serve as vice president of medical affairs for St. Agnes Hospital, Waupun (Wis.) Memorial Hospital and Ripon Community Hospital in Fond du Lac.