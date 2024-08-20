Trinity Health taps president of 2 hospitals

Marlow Levy, RN, was named president of two Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals, effective Sept. 4.

Mr. Levy will lead Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Pa., and Saint Francis Hospital in Wilmington, Del., according to an Aug. 20 news release from the health system.

He most recently served as vice president of operations at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health since 2022. Mr. Levy has also previously worked at Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, the release said.

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, based in Newtown Square, Pa., is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.