Ohio hospital COO steps down

Bernie Albertini stepped down from his role as administrator and chief operating officer of East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, effective Sept. 16.

Julie Ross, who previously served as chief nursing officer and vice president of reveneu cycle, succeeded Mr. Albertini as COO, The Intelligencer reported Sept. 20.

Mr. Albertini served in the role since May 2020, and previously was COO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

The 140-bed hospital closed in September 2019 due to mounting financial losses. Mr. Albertini said one of his biggest accomplishments was helping reopen the hospital in February 2021, according to local news outlet WTRF.

East Ohio Regional did not respond to Becker's request for comment.