Southport, N.C.-based Dosher Memorial Hospital named Ed Tusa CFO.

Mr. Tusa joins the hospital with more than 30 years of healthcare finance leadership, including experience with critical access hospitals, according to a Nov. 19 Dosher news release.

He has held executive positions at several hospitals and health systems, including Hopedale (Ill.) Medical Center, Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System-Cannon Falls (Minn.).