OSF hospital taps interim president

Lisa Schepers, DNP, RN, has been appointed interim president of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center.

Ms. Schepers in conjunction with Dennis Sands, MD, chief medical officer, and Sister Beata, vice president of support services, will lead OSF Saint Anthony's in aligning with the overall strategy of OSF HealthCare, according to

She has served OSF as vice president and chief nursing officer of OSF Saint Anthony's since 2021.

Before joining OSF, Ms. Schepers served as chief nursing officer of Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital St. Louis.