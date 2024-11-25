Memorial Hermann names chief legal officer

based Memorial Hermann Health System has appointed Max Reynolds as senior vice president and chief legal officer, effective Dec. 9, according to a Nov. 25 news release.

Mr. Reynolds has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare law, working in both in-house and external counsel positions. He joins Memorial Hermann from San Francisco-based John Muir Health, where he served as the senior vice president and general counsel. Previously, he held leadership positions at UC San Diego Health as chief strategy officer, and at University of California Health as deputy general counsel of health affairs and health system counsel, overseeing legal services across multiple medical centers.

In his new role, Mr. Reynolds will collaborate with Memorial Hermann's executive team to manage legal affairs and provide strategic guidance.