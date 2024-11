Kansas City, Mo.-based Research Medical Center has named Sam Maxfield CFO.

The 590-bed hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's HCA Midwest Health, according to a Nov. 20 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Maxfield served as CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Boswell and Banner Del E Webb Medical Centers, two acute care hospitals part of Phoenix-based Banner Health.