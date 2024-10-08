California hospital taps chief physician enterprise officer

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health named John Cassani, MD, MBA, chief physician enterprise officer.

In his role, Dr. Cassani will oversee physician enterprise activities and operations of the medical foundation, promote services across the region and support physicians and providers, according to an Oct. 7 system news release. He will also work closely with the COO and leadership team to oversee operations and ensure physician enterprise aligns with the system's business objectives.

"This appointment comes at a critical juncture for NorthBay Health as the organization undergoes a period of growth and expansion, including investing $250 million dollars to open a series of new primary and urgent care clinics to address communities' unmet needs," the release said.