Wisconsin system CEO to retire

Dan DeGroot, president and CEO of Stoughton (Wis.) Health, will retire at the end of the year.

Mr. DeGroot decided to step down to spend more time with family and friends, according to a July 30 health system news release.

Mr. DeGroot's healthcare career spans four decades, including nearly seven years serving Stoughton Health and the surrounding community.

During his tenure, Stoughton Health oversaw significant growth and success, the release said, such as the opening of McFarland Urgent Care Clinic and the acquisition of the Community Health and Wellness Center.

Mr. DeGroot also helped initiate touch-base meetings with the city, schools, Chamber of Commerce and hospital during the pandemic, which continue today. The meetings played a key role in opening a cardiology clinic at Stoughton Hospital, expanding orthopedic care and the construction of a 56,000-square-foot medical outpatient center slated to open next year.

Stoughton Health, an independent community healthcare organization, is owned and operated by the Stoughton Hospital Association and is an affiliate of SSM Health in Wisconsin.







