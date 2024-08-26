Howard University Hospital taps new president

Roger Mitchell Jr., MD, was named president of Howard University Hospital under the management agreement between Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare and Washington, D.C.-based Howard University, as they explore a long-term partnership.

Dr. Mitchell will assume the role after Howard University Hospital President Anita Jenkins' resignation takes effect on Sept. 13, according to a news release.

Ms. Jenkins has led the hospital since 2020 as part of the Adventist HealthCare management agreement. During her tenure, the quality of healthcare and service at the historic institution has improved, according to HUH. She now moves on to her next steps. Ms. Jenkins serves on the boards of the American Hospital Association, America's Essential Hospitals, and the D.C. Hospital Association.

Before beginning leadership of the hospital, Dr. Mitchell will resign from his current role as the chief medical officer for the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan, the release said. Additionally, he will take a leave of absence from his tenured position as professor of pathology at Howard University's medical school.

"Dr. Mitchell is uniquely qualified to lead Howard University Hospital, bringing decades of strong leadership experience and insight from regional, national and international healthcare roles," John Sackett, president and CEO of Adventist HealthCare, said in the release. "Dr. Mitchell will provide the guidance needed to provide high-quality care for the D.C. community, attract the best physicians in the nation to support comprehensive healing and ensure a superior learning environment for medical students and residents."

The leadership change comes as Howard University and Adventist HealthCare continue discussions for Adventist to purchase Howard University Hospital and a new hospital that Howard plans to build in front of the existing facility in Washington, D.C. Adventist HealthCare has managed Howard University Hospital for the past four years.

Adventist HealthCare includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging.