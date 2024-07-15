Howard University moves plans for $650M DC hospital forward

Washington, D.C.-based Howard University is moving plans forward for a new $650 million hospital that would be in front of its existing Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C.

"We continue to navigate forward to not only treat a largely underserved population but also to train those healthcare workers, physicians, nurses, pharmacists and dentists to meet the needs of that population," Hugh Mighty, MD, senior vice president of health affairs for Howard University and CEO of University Hospital Corp, told Becker's. "Having a new hospital to not only bring it up to speed and modern technology, but having a place to train our future healthcare delivery folks is exciting."

Howard University Hospital opened in 1975. With the development of a new hospital, Dr. Mighty said that the plan is to direct parts of the existing facility into a more supportive venture.

The final size of the new hospital has not been determined; however, it is expected to have around 200 beds and to open sometime in 2028.

"Right now, we're in the design development phase," Dr. Mighty said. "We have architects and other contractual sub-parts put together so that we're designing what that facility would look like at the end and how it would best serve what we do."

Howard University remains in discussions with Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare to purchase both Howard University Hospital and the new facility. Adventist has managed Howard University Hospital since 2020.

"Adventist HealthCare and Howard University continue to carefully assess the possibility of a long-term partnership," a spokesperson for Adventist HealthCare said in a July 15 statement shared with Becker's. "Both organizations are committed to exploring the best path forward for a strong future for Howard University Hospital."





