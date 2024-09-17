Georgia hospital taps new COO, chief nursing officer

Madison, Ga.-based Morgan Medical Center has promoted two members of its leadership team.

Adam Bedgood, MSN, RN, now serves as COO; he most recently served as chief nursing officer. Karen Young, MSN, RN, will take over as chief nursing officer, having most recently served as director of nursing and risk management, according to a Sept. 17 news release shared with Becker's.

As COO, Mr. Bedgood and a pair of directors will help manage the daily operations of various departments, mostly those that help support patient care.

Ms. Young's role as CNO includes overseeing the medical-surgical nursing department, the surgery department, all surgical services, the administrative house supervisors, the cardiopulmonary department and all of risk management.