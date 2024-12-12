ChristianaCare names new VP of IT

Chad Paine has been named vice president of information technology governance, strategy and portfolio management at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

Mr. Paine will lead ChristianaCare's IT Project Management Office, focusing on delivering high-quality project management services to boost efficiency, improve business performance, and support the health system's goals, according to a Dec. 12 news release.

Mr. Paine joined ChristianaCare in January 2022 as corporate director of information services. Before that, he served as director of client services in IT at Tower Health based in Reading, Pa.