CommonSpirit taps regional leader from Ascension

Kristin Kuchno -

Timothy Bode, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's mountain region, effective Nov. 18.

Dr. Bode most recently served as chief clinical officer of Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, (Ala.), according to an Oct. 1 LinkedIn post from CommonSpirit.

Prior to that role, he was regional chief medical officer at Ascension St. Thomas in Nashville, Tenn., the post said.

CommonSpirit Health's mountain region includes 20 hospitals across Colorado, Kansas and Utah.

