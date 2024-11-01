Catholic Health hospital taps Northwell exec as COO

Chris Boukas, RN, has been appointed COO at St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y.

Mr. Boukas has more than two decades of healthcare experience, according to an Oct. 31 news release from Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

In the new role, he will oversee operational and administrative functions, set goals for clinical service line growth and performance, and ensure patient safety, the release said.

Mr. Boukas most recently served as senior director of operations at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, the release said.

He succeeds Randolph "Randy" Howard Jr., who was named COO of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., in October.