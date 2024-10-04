Duke LifePoint names physician group COO

Theresa Fink has been named market vice president and COO of Conemaugh Physician Group after serving in the role on an interim basis since May.

In the permanent role, Ms. Fink will lead the team of physicians and advanced practice providers and manage strategic planning, growth and quality improvement, according to a Sept. 30 news release from Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System shared with Becker's.

Prior to joining the physician group, Ms. Fink was senior vice president and COO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health Medical Group.

Conemaugh Health System is part of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Duke LifePoint Healthcare. It includes the Conemaugh Physician Group, clinics and a network of hospitals.