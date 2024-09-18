California hospital taps COO, 4 other leaders

Brian Smolskis has been appointed COO of Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.
Mr. Smolskis brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Sept. 9 news release from Lompoc Valley.
He previously served as system COO at Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health, the release said.
Four other leadership changes were also recently made, according to the release.
- Melinda DeHoyos, MSN, was named executive director of nursing.
- Lindsey Arevalos was named senior director of operations.
- Ellisa Valencia, RN, was named director of the medical-surgical department.
- Angela Fichtner, RN, was named manager of the labor and delivery department.