California hospital taps COO, 4 other leaders

Brian Smolskis has been appointed COO of Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

Mr. Smolskis brings more than three decades of healthcare experience to the role, according to a Sept. 9 news release from Lompoc Valley.

He previously served as system COO at Whittier, Calif.-based PIH Health, the release said.

Four other leadership changes were also recently made, according to the release.