Louisiana system taps quality, health equity leader

Rami Nelson, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief quality and health equity officer of Hammond, La.-based North Oaks Health System.

Dr. Nelson joined the system from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, where she most recently served as national director of quality, patient safety and clinical risk management, according to a Sept. 27 news release from North Oaks.

Bringing nearly two decades of experience to the role, Dr. Nelson will lead strategies focused on equitable and high-quality patient care and safety, the release said.

North Oaks Health System includes an acute care hospital, a rehabilitation hospital and outpatient centers and clinics.