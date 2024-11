Ryan LeMasters has been appointed COO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Mr. LeMasters has been with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare since 2006, according to a Nov. 6 news release. He most recently served as COO of HCA Florida Mercy Hospital in Miami.

TriStar Centennial's previous COO was JW Newman, who served for three years and was named CEO of St. David's Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center in August.

TriStar Centennial Medical Center is a 741-bed facility.