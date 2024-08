JW Newman was named CEO of St. David's Round Rock (Texas) Medical Center, a 209-bed facility and level 2 trauma center.

Mr. Newman will transition to his new role on Aug. 12, according to a hospital news release shared with Becker's.

He joins St. David's Round Rock from TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., where he served as COO.

TriStar Centennial Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock are both part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare.