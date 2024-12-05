Georgia health system names marketing chief

Erika Bennett has been named vice president of marketing and brand experience at Valdosta, Ga.-based SGMC Health.

Ms. Bennett will oversee marketing, branding and patient and stakeholder experience for the four-hospital system. She started at SGMC Health in 2013, most recently serving as director of marketing and brand experience.

"It has been a privilege to witness and contribute to the health system's growth and evolution over the past decade," she said in a Dec. 2 statement. "I look forward to building on our successes and working with our incredible teams to ensure a high-quality experience for all who trust us with their care."