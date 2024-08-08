Temple Health exec to join MSK as chief people officer

Philadelphia-based Temple Health's executive vice president and chief human resources officer, John Lasky, will join New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Sept. 3 as chief people officer.

Mr. Lasky shared news of his new role in an Aug. 8 LinkedIn post. He has been with Temple Health, a $2.8 billion dollar health system, for nearly 11 years as CHRO. In the post, Mr. Lasky said Temple has partnered with an executive recruiting firm to find his successor.

MSK is one of 72 National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers. In addition to the flagship cancer center, MSK operates a network of research facilities and outpatient clinics throughout New York state. Through the MSK Cancer Alliance, the institution partners with Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare, Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and the Miami Cancer Institute to share expertise and treatment standards with community provid