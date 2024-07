Cincinnati, Ohio-based Bon Secours Mercy Health has tapped Victor Sprague as CFO of the Jewish Hospital and Mercy Kings Mills Hospital, both in Cincinnati, according to a July 16 LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Sprague served as CFO of Mercy Fairfield (Ohio) Hospital.

He also previously served as assistant CFO of Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio, according to his LinkedIn page.