Georgia health system names chief development officer

Valdosta-based South Georgia Medical Center has promoted Hilary Gibbs to vice president of support services and chief development officer.

In her new role, Ms. Gibbs will continue to provide strategic leadership for SGMC Health Foundation while also overseeing various services that support the health system's operations.

Gibbs joined SGMC Health in 2021 with more than 19 years of experience in development and fundraising, including her previous role as associate vice president for development and alumni relations at Valdosta State University.

She has a master of education in leadership degree from Valdosta State University.