Washington hospital CEO resigns

John White, CEO and superintendent of Omak, Wash.-based Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic, has stepped down from his role for "personal and professional reasons."

Mr. White transitioned his leadership responsibility June 27, according to a July 5 news release shared with Becker's.

Mid-Valley CFO Holly Stanley and COO Christina Wagar have been appointed co-interim CEOs. Ms. Wagar has also been tapped as superintendent to help separate duties between her and Ms. Stanley.

"This was an exceptionally difficult decision, personally and professionally," Mr. White said in the release. "My time with the Hospital & Clinic has been very rewarding, and at the same time, an enormous challenge in an industry that is under great pressure around the state and country. I am proud that together we were able to rebuild the District from a difficult year in 2022 into an organization with a strong leadership team and medical staff, excellent financial performance, remarkable quality, and patient safety results, which is now positioned to be a great partner in the ongoing care of the people of Okanogan County."

A 25-bed, full-service critical access hospital, Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic is also a provider-based rural health clinic. It provides services including primary medical care, inpatient, outpatient, emergency, obstetrics, orthopedics, OB-GYN surgery, general, rehabilitation therapy, laboratory and imaging, the release said.