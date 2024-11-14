CommonSpirit expands role for Denver executive

Christopher Johnston, MD, has been named chief medical officer of CommonSpirit Health's greater Denver market.

Dr. Johnston will continue to serve as chief medical officer at St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, Colo., according to a Nov. 13 LinkedIn post from Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.

In his new role, Dr. Johnston will support clinical goals, promote adherence to clinical standards, advance clinical excellence and ensure regulatory readiness across the regional market, according to the post.

CommonSpirit Health's mountain region includes locations in Colorado, Utah and Kansas.