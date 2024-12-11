Florida hospital taps associate CNO

West Boca Medical Center in Boca Raton, Fla., has selected Emily DeJonge, MSN, RN, to serve as associate chief nursing officer, according to a Dec. 11 news release sent to Becker's.

Ms. DeJonge's nursing career spans more than 20 years, including the last 10 at West Boca Medical Center. She most recently served in three concurrent roles: medical surgical unit director, orthopedic service line director and coordinator of the nurse extern program.

Ms. DeJonge joined WBMC, part of Palm Beach Health Network, in 2012. The hospital is a 195-bed acute care facility.