Ann Szapor, BSN, RN, is joining RWJBarnabas Health after serving as the chief nursing officer of Memorial Hermann Healthcare System in Houston since 2017.

Ms. Szapor is now the CNO of Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center, which is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas. Monmouth announced the appointment Aug. 22. Previously, she was the CNO of Ocala (Fla.) Regional Medical Center, which is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.