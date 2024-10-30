Georgia system names market leader

Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System has appointed a new leader in its southern market.

Kevin Matson will begin serving as vice president of regional hospitals in the southern market on Nov. 4, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Matson will lead daily operations for NGMC Braselton and provide oversight of NGMC Barrow in Winder. John Neidenbach will continue to manage daily operations of NGMC Barrow as its administrator.

Previously, Mr. Matson led the opening of Northeast Georgia Health System's $69.5 million Northeast Georgia Medical Center Lumpkin in Dahlonega, according to the release.

He also played a key role in expanding and introducing new services at NGMC Habersham in Demorest.

Melissa Frank, executive director of pharmacy at Northeast Georgia Health System, will serve as interim administrator for the Lumpkin and Habersham facilities, the release said.