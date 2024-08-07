Brigham and Women's Faulkner exec heads to RWJBarnabas Health

Scott Schissel, MD, PhD, is joining RWJBarnabas Health as chief medical officer of Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center, according to an Aug. 7 news release sent to Becker's.

He joins the West Orange, N.J.-based health system from Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, where he served as CMO, chief of the department of medicine and vice president of medical affairs. Dr. Schiessel has spent more than 14 years in healthcare leadership positions. He is a board-certified pulmonary and critical care medicine physician.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center is a 665-bed teaching hospital.