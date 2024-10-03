Washington system CEO to retire after 8 years

Julie Petersen, CEO of Ellensburg, Wash.-based Kittitas Valley Healthcare, will retire at the end of 2024.

Ms. Petersen joined the system as interim CEO in 2016, according to an Oct. 2 news release. During her tenure, the system saw expanded services while operating revenue increased by 87%, the release said.

Jason Adler, CFO, will succeed Ms. Petersen as CEO, according to the release. Mr. Adler joined the system in 2014 as a financial analyst.

Kittitas Valley Healthcare is an independent rural system that includes KVH Hospital, clinics and specialty services such as home health and hospice.