New Orleans hospital taps chief medical officer

LCMC Health's Touro hospital in New Orleans has appointed Candace Stevens Robinson, MD, chief medical officer.

Dr. Robinson has more than nine years of healthcare leadership experience. In 2019, she was appointed the inaugural chief medical officer of New Orleans East Hospital, also part of LCMC Health. She first joined the hospital as an emergency medicine physician in 2014 and, a year later, was named ED medical director.

Touro is the only community- and faith-based nonprofit hospital in New Orleans, according to a July 16 news release.