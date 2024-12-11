UCLA Health nurse exec heads to New Orleans hospital

LCMC Health's Touro hospital in New Orleans has named Quanna Batiste-Brown, DNP, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, effective Dec. 2.

Dr. Batiste-Brown most recently served as CNO of ambulatory care nursing for UCLA Health and as an adjunct associate professor at the UCLA School of Nursing in Los Angeles.

In her new role, she will oversee a team of about 800 nurses at the 271-bed hospital. Dr. Batiste-Brown succeeds Pat Rosenberg, MSN, RN, who is retiring later this month.

Touro is the only community- and faith-based nonprofit hospital in New Orleans, according to a Dec. 11 news release.