Northwell hospital taps new CNO

Staten Island University Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has named Judy McLaughlin, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer.

Dr. McLaughlin has spent more than 25 years in leadership roles, most recently as senior vice president and chief nurse executive at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, a clinical affiliate of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. During her tenure, TBHC saw significant improvements in patient outcomes and nurse-sensitive indicators, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

"Dr. McLaughlin's expertise in change management, collaboration and quality improvement will be invaluable as we work to enhance patient care at SIUH," Meagan Sills, deputy hospital president at SIUH, said in the release. "Her ability to inspire and lead a diverse team of healthcare professionals will advance our goals for nursing and patient services."

Dr. McLaughlin succeeds Kristin Rojas, RN, who had been serving as CNO at SIUH on an interim basis since August, when the former CNO Myrna Capabianco, MSN, was promoted to vice president of regional operations