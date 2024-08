Michael Costa was named president and CEO of Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care, effective Oct. 14.

Mr. Costa has been CEO of St. Johnsbury, Vt.-based Northern Counties Health Care since 2019, according to an Aug. 29 news release from Gifford Health Care.

He will succeed CEO Dan Bennett, who is retiring Oct. 11, the release said.

Gifford Health Care includes family health centers and a community hospital with an emergency department, nursing home and independent living facility.