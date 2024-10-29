Silver Cross taps new chief nursing officer

Karen Gallagher, MSN, RN, has joined Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Ill., as vice president and chief nursing officer.

Ms. Gallagher joins the hospital from UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Bolingbrook, where she has served as CNO since 2023. Her nursing career spans 36 years, including as CEO and CNO at Ascension Saint Mary in Kankakee, Ill.

Silver Cross Hospital is a 458-bed hospital that collaborates with Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, UChicago Medicine and Rush University System for specialized care.