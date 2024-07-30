Chicagoland's 1,000-physician group taps former Springfield Clinic CFO

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care has named Chase Hammon CFO.

Mr. Hammon joins Duly from Springfield (Ill.) Clinic, where he served as CFO, according to a July 29 news release from the medical group with more than 1,000 physicians in the Chicago area.

In his new role, Mr. Hammon will "serve an integral role in bringing continued scalability to the business while driving significant growth," according to the release.

Mr. Hammon also previously served as CFO of seven hospitals in the Richmond, Va., area for Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, according to the release.





