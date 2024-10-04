Alabama hospital names president

Cherie Sibley, BSN, RN, was selected as president of Lakeland Community Hospital in Haleyville, Ala.

Ms. Sibley serves on the board of the Winston County Healthcare Authority, which owns Lakeland, and will also serve as the hospital's president, Roger Hayes, chairman of the healthcare authority, said in a post on the hospital's Facebook page.

Ms. Sibley began her healthcare career in the 1990s at, what is formerly known as, Burdick West Memorial Hospital in Haleyville, Mr. Hayes said. She has also previously held leadership roles within Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.