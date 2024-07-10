Trinity Health taps CEO for 3 national continuing care organizations

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has tapped Daniel Drake as CEO for its three national continuing care organizations, effective Aug. 1.

The organizations are Trinity Health Senior Communities, Trinity Health At Home and Trinity Health Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), according to a July 10 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Drake has served as president and CEO of Trinity Health PACE since 2020. He also previously expanded PACE and home health services for Trinity Health's Mid-Atlantic region.