Dana-Farber taps OHSU exec

Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has named Patrick McCormick senior vice president for hospital transformation, effective Sept. 3. He is currently vice president for oncology services at OHSU Knight Cancer Institute in Portland, Ore.

At Dana-Farber, Mr. McCormick will oversee the planning and development of a proposed 300-bed cancer center in partnership with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians, according to a July 24 news release.

Last year, Dana-Farber and BIDMC shared plans to collaborate on a freestanding inpatient cancer hospital in Boston, marking a significant change in the city's cancer landscape. Since 1997, Dana-Farber has been clinically affiliated with Brigham and Women's Hospital, also based in Boston. Their partnership runs through 2028.

In a news release, Dana-Farber referenced Mr. McCormick's "successful record of building high-functioning teams that align on shared vision and common goals." At OHSU, he co-led the design and implementation of an ambulatory cancer clinic. More recently, he oversaw a 500,000-square-foot inpatient addition that includes 129 beds for advanced therapies and complex surgery.